Covid cases surging - Beijing recorded three Covid-related deaths, the first official deaths from Covid in the PRC in six months. Cases are surging in several cities including Beijing, Shijiazhuang, which has now locked down, Guangzhou and Chongqing. Vice Premier and Covid czar Sun Chunlan made a research and inspection tour to Chongqing. Tougher measures including lockdowns and mass centralized quarantining usually follow her visits. Investors may have gotten ahead of themselves in their exuberance about the possibly reopening, or at least the virus has not yet seen the bullish research memos.