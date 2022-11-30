Covid - Health officials held a press conference and again put the onus on local officials for poor implementation of the policies set by the Center, and announced that they would push harder on increasing vaccinations among the elderly and vulnerable populations, while shortening the time between the second shot and a booster from six months to three months. Cases were off slightly from Monday nationwide, back below 40,000, but several cities, including Beijing, are still very much in the "danger zone". There are glimmers in propaganda of a shift in messaging to Covid not being so scary.