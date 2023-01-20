Things are winding down in the PRC ahead of the weeklong Spring Festival Holiday. Next week’s publishing schedule will be light, and I will not clutter your inboxes unless something really interesting is going on, or I can figure out something coherent to write about what may be going around the apparent policy shifts.

I released this week’s episode of the Sharp China podcast earlier today - New Talking Points for Private Business; The US-Japan Alliance; More Police Stations Abroad; Marvel Movies Return to China