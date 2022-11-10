Covid - Cases continue to surge in Guangzhou and the daily new case count is approaching the level at which Shanghai shut down earlier this year, when the daily new cases crossed 4000. If the cases keep rising and the city does not go until full lockdown then perhaps that would be a sign the authorities are really moving towards a softening of Dynamic zero-Covid. Beijing cases are also increasing, as are cases in Chongqing. So three of the PRC's largest and most important cities are now dealing with their worst outbreaks in months. As I asked on Monday, how will the more optimistic investors react if there is a large-scale lockdown in one of the tier-1 cities?