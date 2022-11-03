Covid - The NHC’s reiteration of dynamic Zero-Covid yesterday was not surprising, but they are also not the ones who would announce a fundamental change in the policy, so while I remain skeptical of the rumors earlier this week the NHC reiteration does not mean they were wrong. Some local governments are saying they will place more emphasis on precise epidemic prevention and end indiscriminate and endless control and restrictions. That is not a sign of a change from dynamic zero-Covid but a sign of calibration to try to end some of the strangulation of economic activity. It sounds positive in principle, unless/until cases start surging and then local governments will likely go back to b…