Today’s top items:

1. Xi’s speech at the CPC’s 105th Anniversary ceremony - I have posted a translation here. He rightfully sounds confident; the Party turning 105 is an accomplishment. Who can forget those predictions over the years, and especially after 1989, that the Party was doomed? Some excerpts:

Over these 105 years, our Party has held fast to its founding mission of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. It has discerned the broad trends of world development, accurately grasped the changes in the principal social contradiction across different historical periods, and united and led the people of all ethnic groups in unremitting struggle. It has achieved the great successes of the new-democratic revolution, of socialist revolution and construction, of reform and opening up and socialist modernization, and of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, writing the most magnificent epic in the several-thousand-year history of the…