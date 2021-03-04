The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opened today. The National People’s Congress (NPC) opens Friday.

Deliberation of “a draft NPC decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” is officially on the NPC agenda. There are still no official details on the exact nature of those reforms.

Earlier today Sinocism published “Dare to Face the "Strong Enemy 强敌": How Xi Jinping Has Made the PLA Talk about the United States”, a guest article by Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga. It is an interesting look at how Xi and the PLA talk about the US. An excerpt: