Good morning...I had some technical difficulties this morning and so apologize for the tardy newsletter, and the lack of commentary at the top. I will spare you the details other than to say I had to spend about an hour cutting and pasting as an automated service I rely on was down. A version of the planned commentary will be in the Friday weekly newsletter. Please excuse any typos.

I do have a couple of housekeeping notes.

First, the price of the newsletter is increasing this Saturday, November 18 to $15/mo or $168/year. Everyone who has subscribed before then will not see a price increase at least through 2018, including on your annual renewals next year. If you know people who are on the fence, or are considering a group subscription, now is the time to sign up before the charter rates end.

Second, please remember that your newsletter subscription is intended for a single recipient. Occasional forwarding is fine but If you would like to order multiple subscriptions please contact me d…