China is now on a wartime footing as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen. Here are the latest case numbers, via Caixin - Wuhan Virus Latest: Contagion Fears as Wuhan Mayor Reports 5 Million Have Left City:

Chinese authorities have confirmed 4,630 cases of infection by the virus, with over 2,700 in Hubei, the central province whose capital is Wuhan, and over 1,900 in other parts of the country. The death toll remains unchanged at 106.



Southwest China’s Chongqing has the most confirmed cases for any city outside Hubei, with 132 infections.



China’s four biggest cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen — confirmed 91, 66, 51, and 57 infections, respectively.



Fourteen other countries reported a total of 57 infections.

The entire system went to the wartime footing after Saturday’s Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) meeting. In what as far as I can tell is unprecedented reporting on a PBSC meeting, the Saturday CCTV Evening News report (中共中央政治局常务委员会召开会议 研究新型冠状病毒感染的肺炎疫情防控…