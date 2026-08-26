There will not be a regular newsletter Thursday as one of our kids is heading back to college at the end of the week. Given that Xi leaves for the SCO summit on August 30, the August Politburo meeting will likely convene Thursday or Friday, and so I will send something out about that. The Zhong Caiwen series earlier this week did not hint at any new policies coming out of this meeting to support the economy, but we should know soon enough.

We did record this week’s episode of Sharp China earlier today, so look for that in your inboxes on Thursday.

In this issue:

Disaster at Tibet-Nepal border Xi to attend SCO Summit and visit Egypt PRC-India Li Qiang inspects Heilongjiang and Jilin New PRC AI model

The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health

Today’s top items:

1. Disaster at Tibet-Nepal border - A massive mudslide swept down the river on t…