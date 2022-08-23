Drought, Heat, Power shortages, fires and floods - The drought continues to wreak havoc with Sichuan power production, with no relief in sight for hydropower production in the province even when temperatures start cooling. Sichuan's rainy season earlier this year was not very rainy, so how long will it take the province to refill its reservoirs to the point where hydropower capacity is back to normal? Or is the province looking at months or longer of deficit? The drought and heat are also causing much more worries about the autumn harvest. Pestilence, drought, fires, heat, economic troubles, so close to the 20th Party Congress, the stability maintenance system must be in overdrive.