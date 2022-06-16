Cyberspace Administration of China cites Mao in article justifying dynamic zero-Covid - The Cyberspace Administration of China pseudonymous author "Wang Xinping" has published "‘Dynamic zero-Covid’ is a ‘policy of greater benevolence 大仁政’ that concerns the overall situation and the long term”. The author uses the term "仁政 policy of benevolence", which as the author note comes from a speech Mao Zedong gave in September 1953, and further quotes from that Mao speech. That speech was titled "Our Great Victory In The War To Resist U.S. Aggression And Aid Korea And Our Future Tasks 抗美援朝的伟大胜利和今后的任务". It is unlikely the CAC would publish a piece like this without being quite confident it was in line with the wishes of the top leadership, so take this as another sign that dynamic zero-Covid, while it will be tweaked and refined, is not going away.