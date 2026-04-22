Today’s top items:

1. Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction Work at a Higher Level and Higher Quality - On Wednesday, Earth Day, the General Offices of the CCP Central Committee and State Council released a new energy conservation and carbon reduction guideline. I have posted a full translation of “Opinions of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council on Doing Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction Work at a Higher Level and Higher Quality 中共中央办公厅 国务院办公厅关于更高水平更高质量做好节能降碳工作的意见” here.

This document should “provide strong guarantees for achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality and accelerating the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development.”

A responsible official of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) laid out the five key tasks in an interview with Xinhua, translated in full here: