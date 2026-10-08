In a few hours the NBS will release September inflation and price data, and we should get more data on economic activity over the holiday period.

Today’s top items:

1. European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security in Beijing - European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič met with Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Thursday in Beijing, but all we have so far from the PRC side is a one-sentence release saying they met. Šefčovič will meet Friday with He Lifeng.

2. PBoC position paper on the RMB - The People’s Bank of China on T…