In a few hours the NBS will release September inflation and price data, and we should get more data on economic activity over the holiday period.
In this issue:
1. European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security in Beijing
2. PBoC position paper on the RMB
3. Holiday spending data
4. Measures for protecting the rights and interests of gig workers
5. PRC views on AI safety
The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health
Today’s top items:
1. European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security in Beijing - European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič met with Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Thursday in Beijing, but all we have so far from the PRC side is a one-sentence release saying they met. Šefčovič will meet Friday with He Lifeng.
2. PBoC position paper on the RMB - The People’s Bank of China on T…