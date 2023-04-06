Apologies for the newsletter being a bit late today. I got caught up in the announcement of Substack’s new Twitter-like service Notes, which I hope some of you can start using next week. I have been testing it for almost two months and am very excited about it.

There will be no Sharp China podcast this week as my co-host is now on paternity leave. I hope to be back next week with a special guest host.

The PRC was on holiday today for the Qingming Festival.

Summary of the Essential Eight: