This week’s free issue of the newsletter is an excerpt from Matt Sheehan’s new book The Transpacific Experiment: How China and California Collaborate and Compete for Our Future.

Matt is a Fellow at the Paulson Institute's think tank, MacroPolo, where he covers the China-US technology relationship with a focus on artificial intelligence. Prior to that he worked as The Huffington Post's first China correspondent in Beijing, where he was one of my favorite foreign reporters in China. Since moving back to the Bay Area in 2016, he's worked as a journalist, analyst and consultant on projects connecting California and China. His new book covers China-California issues across several dimensions: students, technology, Hollywood, green investment, real estate, and local politics.

I hope you enjoy the excerpt, and you can buy the book here on Amazon.