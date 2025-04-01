Summary of today’s top items:

1. Exercises/rehearsals around Taiwan - On March 13th Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security meeting and later outlined 17 key strategies to counter five major threats from China. These threats include challenges to Taiwan’s sovereignty, espionage targeting its military, efforts to obscure national identity, societal infiltration through cross-strait exchanges, and economic inducements to attract Taiwanese businesspeople and youth. President Lai stressed the government’s commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and called for unity among citizens to resist division. He urged the public to strengthen media literacy, engage in civic education, and expose foreign influence. He also labeled China a "foreign hostile force" under the Anti-Infiltration Act, justifying the need for stronger preventive measures. In the newsletter that day I wrote that I would not be surprised if the PRC launches another round of exercises/rehea…