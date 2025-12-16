We must resolutely implement the outline of the strategic plan for expanding domestic demand and form a complete domestic demand system as soon as possible, focusing on expanding consumption demand supported by income, investment demand with reasonable returns, and financial demand constrained by principal and debt. We must establish and improve long-term mechanisms for expanding resident consumption, so that residents have stable incomes and are able to consume, have no worries for the future and dare to consume, and have a good consumption environment with a strong sense of gain and are willing to consume. - Xi Jinping in 2023