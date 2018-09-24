Farmers Harvest Festival; Trump's "Anti-China plans"; White Paper on US-China trade dispute; New tariffs take effect as Liu He rejects US visit; PLA sanctions reaction; Hong Kong integration, Pope and Party
Happy Mid-Autumn Festival! I thought today would be slow but there is a lot going on:
China has created a new annual festival—the Farmers Harvest Festival—and Xi chaired a Politburo study session on rural revitalization;
The next round of mutual US and Chinese tariffs have taken effect, and the State Council released the white paper "The Facts and China's Position on China-U.S. Trade Friction" that lays out China's positions and portrays America as the aggressor and China as the victim;
China has rejected the invitation for trade in talks in DC;
China reacted to US sanctions on the PLA's Equipment Development Department and its director, Li Shangfu, for purchasing Su-35 combat aircraft and a S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia by recalling Chinese navy commander Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong from his US visit and postponing the second meeting of a communication mechanism for the joint staff departments of China and the US that was scheduled for later this week.
I had heard from sou…