The official readout of the February Politburo meeting does not contain much new information, and in fact repeats the economic policy formulation from the Central Economic Work Conference last December. I have included a full translation of the readout further down in this issue.

There has yet to be a substantive reaction to the additional 10% tariffs Trump announced yesterday, but both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) condemned the move. I fully expect that the PRC has prepared a package of countermeasures, one that like the response to the first 10% at the start of February will include much more than tariffs. The key question is does Xi pull the trigger now and continue the escalatory cycle, or does he hold off and try harder to have a call with Trump?

The MoC stated that:

China is one of the world's strictest and most thorough enforcers of anti-drug policies and actively engages in international anti-drug cooperation with countries worldwide, including the United States. However, the U.S. continues to ignore objective facts. Previously, it imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods under the pretext of fentanyl, and now it threatens to increase tariffs again. This behavior is nothing more than "blame-shifting" and does nothing to solve its own issues. Instead, it will further burden American businesses and consumers while disrupting the stability of global supply chains.



中国是世界上禁毒政策最严格、执行最彻底的国家之一，积极与包括美国在内的世界各国开展禁毒国际合作。美方却始终无视客观事实，此前以芬太尼等为由对中国加征10%关税，这次又威胁再次加征关税。这种行为纯属“甩锅推责”，无益于解决自身问题，还会加剧美国企业和消费者负担，并破坏全球产业链稳定。



China urges the U.S. not to make repeated mistakes and to return as soon as possible to the correct path of resolving differences through equal dialogue. If the U.S. persists in going its own way, China will take all necessary countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.



中方希望美方不要一错再错，尽快回到通过平等对话妥善解决分歧的正确轨道。如果美方一意孤行，中方将采取一切必要反制措施，捍卫自身合法权益。

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters that:

The U.S. once again uses the fentanyl issue as a pretext to threaten China with additional tariffs on its exports to the U.S. China deplores and opposes this move, and will take what is necessary to firmly defend its legitimate interests… The fentanyl issue is the U.S.’s own problem. China has given support to the U.S.’s response to the fentanyl issue in the spirit of humanity…. The fentanyl issue is just an excuse the U.S. uses to impose tariffs on, pressure and blackmail China, and they punish us for helping them. This will not solve their concerns. It is only counterproductive and will deal a heavy blow to the dialogue and cooperation with China on counternarcotics.

That sounds like a threat to once again pull back on “dialogue and cooperation..on counternarcotics”.

On Friday Xi Jinping met with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council. Wang Yi had a separate meeting with Shoigu.

According to the PRC readout Shoigu told Xi “the Russian side will firmly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and remain unwavering in strengthening cooperation with China.”.

According to the Chinese readout of the Wang-Shoigu meeting:

Wang Yi emphasized that history and reality have repeatedly proven that China-Russia relations possess strong internal momentum, a deep public foundation, and unique strategic value. The relationship is not directed against any third party and will not be influenced by external interference. The China-Russia relationship in the new era surpasses the Cold War-style military alliance model and transcends outdated bloc confrontation thinking. It increasingly demonstrates the resilience and stability of a new type of major-power relations. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations will remain as firm as a rock, unshakable, and unwavering… The two sides engaged in in-depth discussions on the Ukraine crisis. Shoigu provided an update on the latest developments in Russia-U.S. contacts and elaborated on Russia’s stance and considerations. He emphasized that Russia is committed to addressing the root causes of the Ukraine crisis and seeking a permanent, fair, and sustainable peace solution

While there is a lot of justified skepticism about Trump Administration attempts to split Russia and Putin off from China and Xi, I do not doubt that the talk of a “reverse Nixon”/ “Align with Russia to counter China 联俄抗华” gambit has raised the paranoia levels in Beijing.

An official photo from the Wang-Shoigu meeting shows Zhu Qin 祝勤, Liu Bin 刘彬 and Cheng Yikun 程一堃 joining Wang Yi.

Based on the seating, this X account suggests it means that Zhu Qin 祝勤 is now Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Is that accurate?

As expected, Jin Zhuanglong is no longer Party Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Li Lecheng is his replacement:

Comrade Li Lecheng has been appointed as the Party Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, while Comrade Jin Zhuanglong has been relieved of his position as Party Secretary of the Ministry.



据“工信微报”消息，2025年2月28日下午，中央组织部有关负责同志出席工业和信息化部领导干部会议，宣布中央决定：李乐成同志任工业和信息化部党组书记，免去金壮龙同志的工业和信息化部党组书记职务。

Jin is still a “comrade” so if he is under investigation the process has not yet moved to the expulsion from the Party stage.

Thanks for reading, and have a great weekend, or at least a better one than Comrade Jin is probably having.

1. February Politburo meeting readout

中共中央政治局召开会议 讨论政府工作报告 中共中央总书记习近平主持会议

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on February 28 to discuss the draft of the Government Work Report, which the State Council plans to submit for review at the third session of the 14th National People's Congress. General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the meeting. 中共中央政治局2月28日召开会议，讨论国务院拟提请第十四届全国人民代表大会第三次会议审议的《政府工作报告》稿。中共中央总书记习近平主持会议。 The meeting noted that over the past year, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Party has maintained overall control of the situation, responded to challenges with composure, and united and led the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups to successfully achieve major economic and social development goals. China’s economic performance remained generally stable, with steady progress, and high-quality development was solidly advanced. The overall social landscape remained stable, and Chinese-style modernization made new, substantial strides forward. 会议指出，过去一年，以习近平同志为核心的党中央统揽全局、沉着应变，团结带领全党全国各族人民顺利完成经济社会发展主要目标任务。我国经济运行总体平稳、稳中有进，高质量发展扎实推进，社会大局保持稳定，中国式现代化迈出新的坚实步伐。 The meeting emphasized that 2025 is the final year of the 14th Five-Year Plan. To ensure effective governance, the government must operate under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The government should fully implement the principles set forth at the 20th CPC National Congress and the Second and Third Plenary Sessions of the 20th CPC Central Committee, in accordance with the decisions of the Central Economic Work Conference. It should uphold the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully and accurately implement the new development philosophy, accelerate the establishment of a new development pattern, and steadily promote high-quality development. Further measures should include deepening comprehensive reforms, expanding high-level opening-up, and building a modern industrial system. It is crucial to better coordinate development and security, implement proactive and effective macroeconomic policies, expand domestic demand, and promote the integration of technological and industrial innovation. Additionally, efforts should be made to stabilize the real estate and stock markets, prevent and mitigate risks in key areas and external shocks, stabilize expectations, and stimulate economic vitality These efforts aim to ensure sustained economic recovery and improvement, continuously enhance people’s living standards, and maintain social harmony and stability. The government must achieve the goals of the 14th Five-Year Plan with high quality, laying a solid foundation for a strong start to the 15th Five-Year Plan. 会议强调，今年是“十四五”规划收官之年，做好政府工作，要在以习近平同志为核心的党中央坚强领导下，以习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想为指导，全面贯彻落实党的二十大和二十届二中、三中全会精神，按照中央经济工作会议部署，坚持稳中求进工作总基调，完整准确全面贯彻新发展理念，加快构建新发展格局，扎实推动高质量发展，进一步全面深化改革，扩大高水平对外开放，建设现代化产业体系，更好统筹发展和安全，实施更加积极有为的宏观政策，扩大国内需求，推动科技创新和产业创新融合发展，稳住楼市股市，防范化解重点领域风险和外部冲击，稳定预期、激发活力，推动经济持续回升向好，不断提高人民生活水平，保持社会和谐稳定，高质量完成“十四五”规划目标任务，为实现“十五五”良好开局打牢基础。 The meeting also discussed other matters. 会议还研究了其他事项。 Related: Xinhua Commentary: China's "two sessions" to offer clear policy signals for high-quality development

China will unveil its annual GDP growth target and policy arrangements for high-quality development at the upcoming national "two sessions" in Beijing.



Contrary to slowdown forecasts by certain Western naysayers, the Chinese economy is well-positioned to sustain its recovery and maintain steady growth this year.



During the "two sessions," the annual meetings of China's national legislature and top political advisory body, measures to expand domestic demand and promote sci-tech innovation and high-standard opening up are expected to be outlined...



Fresh efforts are expected to develop new quality productive forces through scientific and technological innovation. Startups DeepSeek and Unitree Robotics, both of which have caught global attention, highlight China's technological progress. Under the country's AI Plus initiative and other programs, the integrated development of technology and industry will generate new sources of growth for the Chinese economy. China's new energy industries and overall green transition, driven by its cutting-edge technologies, will continue to be important growth drivers.

2. Reaction to latest round of US tariffs

Trump Piles Pressure on Xi With Latest Tariffs Against China - Bloomberg

Trump’s new measures came without public forewarning and took officials in both countries by surprise. Neither side on the working level was aware the additional 10% tariffs were coming, according to a person familiar with the matter.



The levies are set to take effect on Tuesday, one day before President Xi Jinping heads into the party’s biggest political meeting of this year, the National People’s Congress, where his lieutenants will unveil their economic blueprint for 2025.

美方威胁对中国输美产品再加征10%关税，商务部回应|商务部_新浪财经_新浪网

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce stated that China has taken note of the situation. China has repeatedly emphasized that unilateral tariffs violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and undermine the multilateral trading system. China firmly opposes such actions.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on February 28, 2025_Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

AFP: U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday that he would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports next week. Does the Foreign Ministry have a comment on this?



Lin Jian: The U.S. once again uses the fentanyl issue as a pretext to threaten China with additional tariffs on its exports to the U.S. China deplores and opposes this move, and will take what is necessary to firmly defend its legitimate interests.



China makes it clear more than once that trade and tariff wars have no winners. The unilateral tariff hikes by the U.S. severely violate the WTO rules, and harm the interests of both countries and the world. China is one of the world’s strictest countries on counternarcotics both in terms of policy and its implementation. The fentanyl issue is the U.S.’s own problem. China has given support to the U.S.’s response to the fentanyl issue in the spirit of humanity. At the U.S.’s request, China announced back in 2019 the decision to officially schedule fentanyl-related substances as a class. We are the first country in the world to do so. China has conducted counternarcotics cooperation with the U.S. side in a broad-based and in-depth way. The remarkable progress is there for all to see. People from various sectors in the U.S. have expressed thanks to China on different occasions. The fentanyl issue is just an excuse the U.S. uses to impose tariffs on, pressure and blackmail China, and they punish us for helping them. This will not solve their concerns. It is only counterproductive and will deal a heavy blow to the dialogue and cooperation with China on counternarcotics.



Pressuring, coercion and threat is not the right way to deal with China. Instead, mutual respect is the basic prerequisite. We urge the U.S. to correct its wrongdoing and return to the right track of addressing each other’s concerns through equal-footed consultations.

3. Xi meets Shoigu

CCTV on Xi's meeting with Shoigu-中共中央政治局召开会议 讨论政府工作报告 中共中央总书记习近平主持会议

On the afternoon of February 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



2月28日下午，国家主席习近平在北京人民大会堂会见俄罗斯联邦安全会议秘书绍伊古。



Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Russia are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers and, more importantly, steadfast friends forged through trials and hardships. This year, he and President Putin have already exchanged views twice, providing top-level guidance for the development of China-Russia relations and conducting in-depth communication on a series of major international and regional issues.



This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War, and the global victory in World War II, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. In such a historically significant year, China-Russia relations will witness a series of important milestones. Both sides should maintain close communication at all levels, fully implement the consensus reached between him and President Putin, and uphold the core spirit of the new era China-Russia relationship—permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation. China and Russia should continue to deepen strategic collaboration and practical cooperation to support the common development and revitalization of both nations. Both sides should also strengthen coordination on international and regional affairs, fully leverage the roles of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and consolidate the overarching direction of solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries.



习近平指出，中俄是山水相连的友好邻邦，更是百炼成钢的真心朋友。今年我同普京总统已两次交流，对中俄关系发展作出顶层设计，就一系列重大国际和地区问题深入沟通。今年是中国人民抗日战争、苏联伟大卫国战争暨世界反法西斯战争胜利80周年，也是联合国成立80周年。在这样一个具有特殊历史意义的年份，中俄关系将迎来一系列重要议程。双方各层级要保持密切沟通，全面落实我同普京总统达成的共识，弘扬永久睦邻友好、全面战略协作、互利合作共赢的新时代中俄关系精神内核，不断深化战略协作和务实合作，助力两国共同发展振兴。双方要继续加强在国际和地区事务中的协调，充分发挥金砖国家和上海合作组织作用，巩固全球南方团结合作大方向。



Shoigu conveyed President Putin’s warm greetings to President Xi and stated that President Putin greatly values his sincere friendship and close communication with Xi Jinping. He emphasized that Russia-China relations have reached an unprecedented high level and are not directed against any third party. The Russia-China partnership plays a significant role globally and serves as a model for major power relations. Russia and China have always maintained mutual trust and equal dialogue, and their strategic cooperation aligns with both nations' shared interests. The Russian side will firmly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and remain unwavering in strengthening cooperation with China. Shoigu also expressed Russia’s deep appreciation for China's active efforts in promoting a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.



绍伊古转达普京总统对习近平主席的亲切问候，表示普京总统高度珍视同习近平主席的真挚友谊和密切联系。俄中关系处于前所未有的高水平，不针对任何第三方。俄中组合在世界上发挥了重要作用，树立了大国关系典范。俄中始终相互信任、平等对话，两国战略合作符合双方共同利益。俄方将切实落实两国元首达成的重要共识，坚定不移加强对华合作。中方一直积极推动乌克兰危机和平解决，俄方对此深表赞赏。



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the meeting.



王毅参加会见。

Readout of Wang Yi's meeting with Shougu - 王毅同俄罗斯联邦安全会议秘书绍伊古进行战略沟通