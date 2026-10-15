The key to properly implementing the major decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee lies in people, and we must be alert to “two-faced people” who harbor divided loyalties and whose words and deeds do not match. “Two-faced people” take many forms. Most notably, some constantly proclaim their political loyalty and the “Two Upholds” and respond quickly and loudly when implementation of the Central Committee’s major decisions and plans is discussed, but in practice act in outward compliance and covert opposition, go their own way, and even disobey orders and ignore prohibitions - Xi Jinping speech from January, excerpted in the new issue of Qiushi