The key to properly implementing the major decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee lies in people, and we must be alert to “two-faced people” who harbor divided loyalties and whose words and deeds do not match. “Two-faced people” take many forms. Most notably, some constantly proclaim their political loyalty and the “Two Upholds” and respond quickly and loudly when implementation of the Central Committee’s major decisions and plans is discussed, but in practice act in outward compliance and covert opposition, go their own way, and even disobey orders and ignore prohibitions - Xi Jinping speech from January, excerpted in the new issue of Qiushi
In this issue:
1. Fifth Plenum buildup
2. EU signaling car deal just the start
3. Li Qiang going to Russia
4. Swapping out foreign wind power components
5. The Great Expedition 伟大远征
The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and H…