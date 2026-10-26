Since the new era began, the Party has forcefully resolved prominent contradictions and problems affecting its long-term governance, the country’s lasting peace and stability, and the people’s happiness and wellbeing. It has eliminated serious hidden dangers within the Party, country, and military, ensuring that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable. The most fundamental reason lies in the Two Establishes.

新时代以来，党有力解决了影响党长期执政、国家长治久安、人民幸福安康的突出矛盾和问题，消除了党、国家、军队内部存在的严重隐患，确保了中华民族伟大复兴势不可挡，最根本的就在于“两个确立”。 - “Ren Zhongping”, page 1 People’s Daily October 26