Today’s note is just focused on the Fifth Plenum communiqué that was released earlier today.

I have included a full bilingual translation of the brief communique the end.

As expected, the Plenum approved the “Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance 中共中央关于持之以恒推进全面从严治党若干重大问题的决定”.

The communiqué largely confirms the direction suggested by the pre-Plenum commentary campaign and explicitly incorporates Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building into the framework for implementing the decision. It envisions “full and rigorous Party self-governance” as an integrated system that will improve the CPC’s capacity to control its members, supervise officials, and implement decisions.

The communiqué makes it clear that life for cadres will only get tougher as discipline tightens, so expect politics to be even more in command than they are now as the Party heads into the study campaigns a…