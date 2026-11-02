We have the full Fifth Plenum Resolution, Xi’s explainer of the document, and the official story on how the document came about. There is a lot to chew through and digest.

Today’s newsletter starts with news of a new stock market rescue effort and possible signs of more serious PRC efforts to mediate in the Iran war before getting into the Plenum.

Those still hoping that Xi sees the intensifying corruption crackdown as an impediment to economic growth will be disappointed. According to the “side notes” from the Fifth Plenum, translated here, Xi made it clear he does not think “full and rigorous Party self-governance” is hurting the economy: