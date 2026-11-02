We have the full Fifth Plenum Resolution, Xi’s explainer of the document, and the official story on how the document came about. There is a lot to chew through and digest.
Today’s newsletter starts with news of a new stock market rescue effort and possible signs of more serious PRC efforts to mediate in the Iran war before getting into the Plenum.
Those still hoping that Xi sees the intensifying corruption crackdown as an impediment to economic growth will be disappointed. According to the “side notes” from the Fifth Plenum, translated here, Xi made it clear he does not think “full and rigorous Party self-governance” is hurting the economy:
General Secretary Xi Jinping addressed a question some people have raised: “Does full and rigorous Party self-governance hinder economic and social development, or does it safeguard and promote economic and social development?”
习近平总书记谈到了有些人的疑问：“全面从严治党是妨碍了经济社会发展还是保障和促进了经济社会发展？”
“Since the 18th Party Congress, the Party and the country have achieved his…