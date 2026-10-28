We had a long discussion of the Mbappé mess, and of the Fifth Plenum, on this week’s episode of Sharp China we recorded earlier today. Look for it in your inboxes/podcast players around 5AM ET Thursday.

We still have no news from the Fifth Plenum, just more propaganda pieces about Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building and “full and rigorous Party self-governance”, but excitement is building as the meeting ends Thursday and then we will have lots more to chew through.

Today’s top items:

1. Fifth Plenum watch - Is there any chance the 5th Plenum finally formalizes Xi as the People’s Leader 人民领袖? There are two mentions of him as the People’s Leader in the October 28 Peop…