We may look back on May 2019 as a key break point in US-China relations that, less than a month before the 30th anniversary of June 4, 1989, has the relationship in its most fraught state since normalization, with increasing probability of even more deterioration and friction in the near to medium term.

Stock markets are not happy. President Trump does care about the markets, and so there is always the chance that the White House will decide to have a call with Xi, or accept Beijing’s suggestion of a firefighting emissary to try to at least put a halt to the deterioration in the relationship. If that were to happen the stock market would probably have a crack-like surge of euphoria, before realizing that the fundamental trend in the relationship has not changed.

It looks to me that there is no turning back and now the best case for those who want stability in the relationship is "fighting while embracing", or 缠斗, as I have heard from several people Xi started describing his view of th…