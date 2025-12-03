Maintain the basic stability of the RMB exchange rate at a reasonable and equilibrium level. Promote the internationalization of the RMB, improve the level of capital account opening, and build an independent and controllable RMB cross-border payment system. Actively participate in and promote the reform of global financial governance - Wang Jiang

Summary of the Essential Eight:

1. Finance and fiscal policy after the Fourth Plenum - The Central Economic Work Conference should convene in the next week or so. As part of the ongoing series of officials writing about the Fourth Plenum and their areas of responsibility, the People’s Daily on Tuesday ran an article by Finance Minister Lan Fo’an about fiscal policy - Leverage the Role of Proactive Fiscal Policy - and on Wednesday by Wang Jiang, Executive Deputy Director of the Office of the Central Financial Commission and Executive Deputy Secretary of the Central Financial Work Commission, on Accelerating the Construction of a Financial Power…