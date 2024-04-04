The PRC is on holiday Thursday and Friday for the Qingming Festival. We recorded an episode of the Sharp China podcast today so that will be in your inboxes Thursday, but there will not be a regular newsletter as well.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Financial Development with Chinese Characteristics - A long article in Study Times by the Office of the Central Financial Commission and the Central Financial Work Commission lays out how China plans for “Financial Development with Chinese Characteristics” that is people-oriented and emphasizes Party leadership, serves the real economy, mitigates risks, and balances opening-up and security. I have posted a working translation of “奋力开拓中国特色金融发展之路 Strive to Forge the Path of Financial Development with Chinese Characteristics” here on Google docs; comments/corrections are welcome. Many of the themes are familiar from last October’s Central Financial Work Conference and the December 1st Qiushi article “Unswervingly Follow the Path of Fi…