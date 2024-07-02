Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Conference - Xi spoke last Friday at the “Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the

Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence (FPPC)”. The five principles are: mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful coexistence. In a reminder of the deep continuity between the FPPC and the PRC’s current push to reshape the global order, Xi linked the FPPC to his “community with a shared future for mankind”, saying “the Vision of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind carries forward the same spirit of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. Both are rooted in traditional Chinese values such as “Be kind to your neighbor,” “Seek amity through integrity,” and “Promote harmony among all nations.” Both attest to China’s diplomatic tenets of self-confidence, self-reliance,…