Today’s top items:

1. Flood disasters and Xi’s instructions - Typhoon Maysak has caused significant flooding with casualties and major damage across parts of Guangxi and Hubei. Xi issued instructions Tuesday on flood control and disaster relief after reservoir dam breaches and landslides in Guangxi, Hubei and Gansu caused what Xinhua called “major casualties and economic losses 重大人员伤亡和经济损失.” Li Qiang added written instructions tasking the National Flood Control Office and the National Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief Office.

From the instructions: