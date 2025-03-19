Thursday, Match 20th at 8 PM ET I will host a Sinocism Live discussion with Jon Czin. There are more details here. I am really looking forward to the discussion, and if the response is positive I will try to do them more regularly. If you have a question you would like us to try to address please submit it here.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Opinion addressing food safety - The General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Further Strengthening the Whole-Chain Supervision of Food Safety”, in another attempt to address ongoing food safety issues and, according to Xinhua, “directly address food safety concerns that have captured public attention -- focusing on areas most relevant to consumer interests”. Concerns stemming from the 2024 edible oil shipping scandal are addressed: