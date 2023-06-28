NPC passes foreign relations law - I am still trying to figure out what it really means, but the Global Times helpfully explains that in part it “provides a legal basis for the diplomatic struggle against sanctions, anti-intervention and long-arm jurisdiction, and aims to constantly enrich the legal toolbox and develop the ways and means to safeguard national interests, which could also play a role of prevention, warning and deterrence against Western hegemony.” It also has written in Xi’s Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.