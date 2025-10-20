Sinocism

Stephen Fossey
20hEdited

Thanks for posting. It’s good to have reasonable perspectives that don’t reinforce the conventional wisdom.

Jim Bryant
2h

It’s hard to ignore the scope of Xi Jinping’s achievements over the past decade. Under his leadership, China eliminated extreme poverty for nearly 100 million people — a social milestone without precedent. The economy more than doubled in size while shifting toward “high-quality development,” emphasizing innovation and advanced manufacturing over raw growth. His sweeping anti-corruption drive restored public trust and strengthened Party discipline. The PLA’s deep modernization — new strategic commands, cyber and space units — has reshaped China’s defense capabilities. And globally, the Belt and Road Initiative has positioned China as a central force in infrastructure and trade across Asia, Africa, and beyond.

Whatever one’s politics, these accomplishments have transformed China’s domestic stability and global influence, ensuring that Xi’s legacy will define an era.

