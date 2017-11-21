Lu Wei 鲁炜, Deputy Minister of Propaganda and former head of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) and the General Office of the Central Leading Group for Internet Security and Informatization, is under investigation. His personal "404 not found" fate has been rumored for months, and he did not make the 19th Party Congress Central Committee, something this newsletter noted at the time.

The official announcement states that he is under investigation for seriously violating discipline-中共中央宣传部原副部长鲁炜涉嫌严重违纪接受组织审查.

Caixin reports in China’s Former Internet Tsar Caught in Anti-Graft Net that: