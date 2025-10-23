I hope you will join us Friday at 1PM ET for the latest episode of Sinocism Live. I will be talking about the Fourth Plenum and US-China relations with Chris Johnson. If you cannot make the live discussion, the recording will be online later Friday afternoon.

The Fourth Plenum concluded on Monday. There were no announced personnel moves at the Politburo level, but the meeting did approve General Zhang Shengmin as a vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, replacing He Weidong. Zhang has been and remains secretary of the CMC Commission for Discipline Inspection. There were also no signs of Xi weakness, or any of the coup scenarios being pushed by Falun Gong and dissident accounts.

The Plenum Communiqué is a confident document. Now we wait for more details of the Proposals of the CPC Central Committee on Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and Xi’s explainer. Xi and the Party have a plan “to secure decisive progress toward basically achieving socialist modernization”, and they are preparing for a long struggle with the US.

I have posted a bilingual version of the full Plenum Communiqueé here. Among the highlights: