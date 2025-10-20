At critical moments, there must be critical decisions. Over five years, confronting risks and uncertainties, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its core repeatedly took the helm at key junctures, guiding the ship of state through rough seas…Facing the sudden pandemic, policies were adjusted in light of evolving conditions, leveraging the institutional advantage of pooling resources to balance control with development; Facing escalating external suppression, the focus remained on doing our own work well, anchoring development on our own strengths; Facing difficulties of the private economy, General Secretary Xi held a symposium with private enterprises to clarify fundamental and directional issues. Xinhua - Ensure Decisive Progress Toward Basically Realizing Socialist Modernization — Written on the Eve of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee