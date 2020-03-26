To prevent the increase in new cases coming from overseas China is taking steps towards effectively closing its borders. China “has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals holding visas or residence permits still valid to the time of this announcement, effective from 0 a.m., 28 march 2020” and is also dramatically limiting the ability of PRC citizens overseas to return home by restricting domestic airlines to one flight to each country per week “while foreign aviation companies should keep only one air route to China and there should be no more than one flight every week”. More details in item 4 below.

The US and China appear to have been able to make nice long enough to get through the virtual G-20 meeting and agree on the meeting’s joint statement. But things are not going so well at the UN Security Council, where disputes between the two are reportedly bogging down efforts to agree to a joint declaration. More details in items 1 & 2.

Caixin has a ve…