G-7 on China -The G-7 Communique had some tough language on China that while talking about “de-risking” not “decoupling” specifically criticized PRC behavior in several areas China considers its “core interests”. The group also announced the establishment of a “Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion to increase our collective assessment, preparedness, deterrence and response to economic coercion”. One country’s legitimate economic sanctions are another’s “coercion”, as the PRC basically says in its blistering response.