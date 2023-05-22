G-7 on China; PRC response; Biden says a thaw coming in US-China relations; Micron ban; Covid second wave
Summary of the Essential Eight:
G-7 on China -The G-7 Communique had some tough language on China that while talking about “de-risking” not “decoupling” specifically criticized PRC behavior in several areas China considers its “core interests”. The group also announced the establishment of a “Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion to increase our collective assessment, preparedness, deterrence and response to economic coercion”. One country’s legitimate economic sanctions are another’s “coercion”, as the PRC basically says in its blistering response.
PRC response to the G-7 - Some choice quotes from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson: “…the G7 used issues concerning China to smear and attack China and brazenly interfere in China’s internal affairs. China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this and has made serious démarches to the summit’s host Japan and other parties concerned…As for “economic coercion”, the massive unilateral sanctions and acts of “decoupling” and disrupting ind…