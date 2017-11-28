Happy Tuesday...It is not happy days for the family of Central Military Commission (CMC) member General Zhang Yang but some of his cronies and partners in crime may be sleeping a little better.

PRC media report that Zhang hanged himself on November 23, after being effectively put under investigation at the end of August. Zhang no doubt took incriminating information with him to his meeting with Marx.

The PLA purge is brutal. It is of course about power consolidation for Xi but it is also about cleaning out the corrupt top of a thoroughly debauched and dissolute officer corps. Xi is serious about reforming the PLA into a modern, strong military capable of fighting and winning wars. Perhaps other nations will end up preferring the Jiang and Hu era PLA...

The Essential Eight

1. General Zhang Yang Commits Suicide

Senior Chinese military officer commits suicide amid corruption probe - Xinhua: