Today’s top items:

1. Merz meets Xi - The Chancellor met with Xi and Premier Li. From the public statements it seems clear he made no headway on Ukraine, but that should not be a surprise. Russia invaded four years ago and Germany and the rest of the EU have not really imposed any meaningful costs on the PRC, so why would Xi think they would now? Merz did get an order for 120 new Airbus jets.

According to the PRC readout of the meeting: