Summary of today’s top items:

1. More guessing about new bond issuance - The South China Morning Post reports that “a proposal containing a stimulus figure will be submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for review and approval”, but that it might not be disclosed until after the NPC Standing Committee meeting, which rumors now going around suggest will not until November, though I am skeptical and still think the NPCSC will meet this month. Lingling Wei at the Wall Street Journal reports that according to her sources Xi finally relented to the calls for more stimulus last month as he “wanted to bail out indebted Chinese municipalities on the brink of collapse and revive the stock market, without veering too far from his focus on letting the state drive China’s transformation into an industrial and technological powerhouse”, as “reports were flowing into the power center in Beijing of a festering liquidity crisis across China, according to the officials and government advisers close to…