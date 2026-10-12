Today’s top items:

1. Guidelines for developing new quality productive forces - The Central Committee and State Council on Friday released the Opinions on Developing New Quality Productive Forces. Xinhua counts 19 measures and highlights original innovation, breakthroughs in key core technologies and a bigger role for national laboratories. The overall requirements make “a substantial increase in total factor productivity” the “core hallmark” and call for “relations of production better suited to new quality productive forces.” I have posted a translation of the document here and of th…