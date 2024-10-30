Summary of today’s top items:

1. Guiding Opinion on Vigorously Implementing Renewable Energy Substitution Actions - The National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Housing and Urban Rural Development, Ministry of Transport, National Energy Administration and the National Data Administration issued the “Guiding Opinion on Vigorously Implementing Renewable Energy Substitution Actions 关于大力实施可再生能源替代行动的指导意见”. Among the key points from the document: By 2025, the national renewable energy consumption is expected to reach over 1.1 billion tons of standard coal equivalent and by 2030 over 1.5 billion tons of standard coal equivalent, strongly supporting the goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030.

2. What does the PRC leadership think of DPRK troops in Ukraine? - Wang Yi met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing. There was no mention of the North Korean troops in the official readout, but it did say that “t…