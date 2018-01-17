Happy Wednesday, still under the weather so apologies in advance for any incoherence and today's brevity

The Essential Eight

1. Banking Regulator Guo Shuqing Talks About The Financial Regulatory Crackdown With The People's Daily

The takeaway: The crackdown is only going to intensify.

People's Daily has an interview with CBRC head Guo Shuqing on the "battle" to prevent and reduce major financial system risks-打好防范化解重大金融风险攻坚战（权威访谈）--时政--人民网

China must bring household debt under control, banking regulator says | South China Morning Post: