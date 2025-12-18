Currently, the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is accelerating breakthroughs; artificial intelligence technology is iterating rapidly, producing a major and far-reaching impact on China’s social structure, social relationships, social behavior, and social psychology. Social governance faces new situations and new tasks. To improve the social governance system, we must clearly recognize the new opportunities and challenges that artificial intelligence brings to social governance, pursue advantages and avoid disadvantages, seize opportunities, and avoid risks. We must strengthen the combination of artificial intelligence and social governance, promote the deep application of frontier technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and blockchain in social governance, constantly improve the scientific, refined, and intelligent levels of social governance, and promote better adaptation between national governance and social development - …