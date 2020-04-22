A growing outbreak in Harbin and other parts of Heilongjiang looks increasingly dire. It is another reminder, if we needed one, of how hard it is to control the spread of the virus, and of what a fantasy it is that any country can “reopen for business” without huge investments in testing, contact tracing and all sorts of other measures and equipment.

Beijing may be the most locked-down city outside of Heilongjiang now, even though the municipal government announced they have now gone six days with no new cases. Expectations are rising that the “Two Meetings” will finally convene in Beijing in the next several weeks, but nothing is confirmed.

Xi is still on his inspection tour in Shaanxi, today he was in Xian, and spent part of his time looking at food.

To follow up on yesterday’s comment, one of the things I am struggling with is how to wade through the escalating information war, while watching what sure looks like the impending collision between the US and China. Seek truth from fact…