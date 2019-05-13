Both the US and China have staked out tough positions in the wake of the failure of the latest round of trade talks. China announced its list of increased tariffs Monday and USTR is starting the process to add tariffs to the remaining $300B or so of PRC exports to the US.

PRC media has struck a defiant tone since Friday, blaming the US for the failure, playing the victim with its usual shrill skill, talking tough about being able to outlast the US in any prolonged trade fight, and, via mouthpieces like Hu Xijin, threatening non-tariff retaliatory measures: