Congrats to Tania Branigan for winning the 2023 Cundill History Prize for non-fiction for her book Red Memory: The Afterlives of China's Cultural Revolution. From the Guardian -

Guardian leader writer Tania Branigan has won the 2023 Cundill history prize for her book Red Memory, about the ongoing trauma of China’s Cultural Revolution told through the rarely heard stories of the people who lived through it.



Branigan will receive $75,000 (£60,984) as part of the award, which is the largest cash prize for a book of nonfiction in English. She was announced as the winner at a ceremony in Montreal on Wednesday evening.



Judging chair and historian Philippa Levine said that Branigan’s “sensitive study of the impact of the Cultural Revolution on the lives and psyches of an entire generation in China affected every juror, as it will every reader”.

I recorded a podcast with Tania about her book back in May and ran an excerpt, which you can read or listen to her read it aloud.

