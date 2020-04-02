I will hold another open thread tomorrow morning for subscribers only.

Here are some of the highlights in today’s newsletter:

The PRC authorities are intensifying their focus on preventing importing infections, and even though the vast majority are from PRC nationals, misbehaving foreigners are getting a lot of attention online;

The dramatic reduction in flights to China as part of the measures to combat imported cases has led to the stranding of hundreds of thousands of PRC students overseas. The government is now making a big deal out of getting them care packages and support through the local PRC embassies;’

Li Wenliang and 13 other medical workers who died fighting the epidemic are now officially martyrs;