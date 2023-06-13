PRC-Honduras ties - Honduras is feel the warmth from dumping Taiwan and establishing relations with the PRC President Castro visited Beijing, Xi gave her the full state visit treatment, Honduras is going to join the BRI, and the two sides signed documents promising all sorts of trade and cooperation opportunities. Castro also visited a Huawei research center in Shanghai.

Blinken visit to PRC - The US Secretary of State is planning to be in China this weekend, though it does not sound like the PRC side is not making the planning easy. Over the weekend the US government switched from denying reports of a expanding PRC spy station in Cuba to admitting that the reporting was not really wrong. I have been hearing for several days that the initial reports barely scratched the surface, and while new revelations are likely, I would be surprised if does not make the trip to Beijing. The Department of Commerce has added new PRC firms to the entity list [Federal Re…